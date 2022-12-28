Homicide investigation after death of Invercargill assault victim

6:09pm
|
1News
Police emergency at a crime scene.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman, who was seriously assaulted earlier this month, died in hospital overnight.

Police were called to a Mavora Cresent property in Heidelberg, Invercargill on December 10 after reports of an assault.

The woman was found at the scene with critical injuries and taken to hospital.

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm. In light of the woman's death, police say they are considering the possibility of further charges.

Police also named the woman. She was Teri-Anne McKenzie, aged 48, of Invercargill.

"She was a much-loved mother and daughter, and we are working to support her family at this extremely difficult time," Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said.

