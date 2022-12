Man indecently exposes himself several times at popular Auckland park

Rocket Park. (Source: Google Maps).

A 56-year-old man has been arrested after indecently exposing himself several times at Rocket park in Mount Albert, Auckland.

Police said the man was arrested on December 23 and is due to appear in court for performing an indecent act.

Police said they understand this type of offending can cause alarm in the community.

Anyone who has witnessed any of these incidents in Rocket Park over the last few months is urged to speak with police.