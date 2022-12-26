China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

8:00pm
|
Associated Press
A Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet.

A Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet. (Source: Associated Press)

China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defence ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a US annual defence spending bill passed on Saturday (local time).

China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis.

Between 6am Sunday and 6am Monday (local time), 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence.

Among the planes China sent towards Taiwan were 18 J-16 fighter jets, 11 J-1 fighters, six Su-30 fighters and drones.

Taiwan said it monitored the Chinese moves through its land-based missile systems, as well as on its own navy vessels.

“This is a firm response to the current US-Taiwan escalation and provocation,” said Shi Yi, the spokesman for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, in a statement on Sunday night. It announced that the PLA was holding joint combat patrols and joint strike drills in the waters around Taiwan.

Shi was referring to the US defence spending bill, which calls China a strategic challenge. With regard to the Indo-Pacific region, the legislation authorises increased security cooperation with Taiwan and requires expanded cooperation with India on emerging defense technologies, readiness and logistics.

China’s military has often used large military exercises as a demonstration of force in response to US government actions in support of Taiwan. It conducted large live-fire military exercises in August in response to US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Beijing views visits from foreign governments to the island as de facto recognition of the island as independent and a challenge to China’s claim of sovereignty.

WorldAsia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8:00pm

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

7:44pm

Truck carrying 7 horses rolls north of Dunedin, closing SH1

Truck carrying 7 horses rolls north of Dunedin, closing SH1

7:35pm

Calls for vigilance as invasive weed spreads through Fiordland sounds

2:32

Calls for vigilance as invasive weed spreads through Fiordland sounds

7:23pm

Thousands of unwanted Christmas gifts listed on Trade Me

2:10

Thousands of unwanted Christmas gifts listed on Trade Me

7:10pm

Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured

Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured

6:45pm

Demand for international travel back at pre-Covid levels

2:22

Demand for international travel back at pre-Covid levels
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured

Afghanistan: Taliban ban women from working for NGOs

China blasts US defence bill while Taiwan welcomes it

'A very hard road ahead' for China as Covid-19 cases spiral