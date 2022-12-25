Motorists warned of heavy delays on SH1 as holiday traffic takes hold

Vehicles travelling on a motorway. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Police are warning motorists of heavy delays southbound on State Highway 1 south of Cambridge as holiday traffic begins to swarm the roads.

Motorists are advised to take care, use alternative routes and expect delays.

The holiday road toll is already at two after a pair of fatal crashes yesterday.

Police were alerted to a crash on Kotata Rise in Port Whangārei at 10.10pm last night. One person died and three others were injured.

One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Manawatū early in the morning on Christmas Eve.

The crash on Rongotea Road was reported to police at 12.20am.

The driver - the car's sole occupant - died at the scene.