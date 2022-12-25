Motorists warned of heavy delays on SH1 as holiday traffic takes hold

59 mins ago
|
1News
Vehicles travelling on a motorway.

Vehicles travelling on a motorway. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Police are warning motorists of heavy delays southbound on State Highway 1 south of Cambridge as holiday traffic begins to swarm the roads.

Motorists are advised to take care, use alternative routes and expect delays.

The holiday road toll is already at two after a pair of fatal crashes yesterday.

Police were alerted to a crash on Kotata Rise in Port Whangārei at 10.10pm last night. One person died and three others were injured.

One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Manawatū early in the morning on Christmas Eve.

Read More

The crash on Rongotea Road was reported to police at 12.20am.

The driver - the car's sole occupant - died at the scene.

New ZealandTravel

SHARE

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

Faithless lead singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

Faithless lead singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

59 mins ago

Motorists warned of heavy delays on SH1 as holiday traffic takes hold

Motorists warned of heavy delays on SH1 as holiday traffic takes hold

12:23pm

Top tips for travelling with children during summer holidays

Top tips for travelling with children during summer holidays

11:19am

Afghanistan: Taliban ban women from working for NGOs

Afghanistan: Taliban ban women from working for NGOs

10:51am

Kurds, anti-racism groups protest after deadly Paris shooting

Kurds, anti-racism groups protest after deadly Paris shooting

10:23am

At least 17 dead as winter storm batters US, snarling Christmas travel

At least 17 dead as winter storm batters US, snarling Christmas travel
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Top tips for travelling with children during summer holidays

Holiday highway traffic back to pre-Covid levels - Waka Kotahi

Online tool reveals where traffic will be worst these holidays

Mishandled luggage at Auckland Airport leaves passengers infuriated