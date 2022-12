One injured after car hits pedestrian in Masterton

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

One person has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car while walking in Masterton this afternoon.

Police say a car travelling along Queen Street clipped a number of other vehicles on the road before striking a pedestrian on the footpath at around 1.45pm.

Emergency services are currently at the scene - there are no other reports of injuries.

The serious crash unit has been advised and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.