Last-minute Christmas shoppers on the hunt with one sleep to go

The Christmas countdown is on, and last-minute shoppers have been hitting the high streets and malls.

But for many, the perfect gift was not something that could be bought.

One family that 1News caught up with said their Christmas wish had already come true; after four years apart, they were together again.

"We are from the Philippines, and we came here for togetherness," the dad said.

Others were in awe of the festivities that retail establishments were putting on for the holiday season; kids were excited to see what Santa had brought them.

"Mum, what did I ask Santa for? Nintendo Switch things," one excited kid said.

Last-minute shopping was all around; some were still getting through their lists.

"Today is my very last day of, like trying to get everything together, and I haven't even started on the food yet," one woman told 1News.

Goods are flying off the shelves.

"It's been pretty busy so far, so many people getting back overseas to visit family and friends, get back out there and buy souvenirs to take home with them," shop assistant Kaitlyn Burgess said.

"It's so neat to see the hype in excitement building," store owner Belinda Fergusson said.

For shoppers and workers alike, Christmas day will bring a much-deserved break.