Kiwi pitcher getting close to MLB dream

Auckland Tuatara pitcher Kyle Glogoski is now one step closer to becoming the first Kiwi to play in Major League Baseball.

The former Philidelphia Phillies prospect caught the attention of a number of MLB organisations after impressing in the minor leagues.

Glogoski might just have New Zealand’s deadliest Arm - it’s the kind of throwing that has Major League Baseball franchises talking - including the Cincinnati Reds.

"I went out to go train, played catch with my mate, came back to my phone, and he said, 'congrats you got picked up by the reds,'" Glogoski said.

The Philidelphia Phillies first drafted him in 2018, and since then, he’s been on the ultimate road trip, playing in America’s third-tier league and chasing the MLB dream.

From New Jersey to Florida, then Pennslyvania, but it's Cincinnati, where he has a real shot to pitch in the majors.

"Once you get to double-A, I mean, you can make it to the big leagues just like that. It's crazy how quickly things can turn around," Glogoski said.

"My friends play on my team, and then the next day, they'll be playing in the big leagues. It's definitely a lot closer than what people think."

He had returned to Auckland to play for the Tuatara in this off-season, but that all changed when the Reds came calling.

"I sat down with the owner of the tuatara and told them what happened and filled them in and completely understand," he said.

While he’s used to training in the multi-million dollar facilities in America, he’s been enjoying some well-deserved rest and relaxation here in Aotearoa.