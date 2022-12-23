Williamson, Jamieson headline 10 Kiwis listed for IPL auction

Kane Williamson and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won five straight games to help them climb to second in the IPL this year. (Source: Photosport)

Kane Williamson is back on the IPL auction block for the first time in years after being cut by Sunrisers Hyderabad last month.

The Black Caps limited overs captain is one of 10 New Zealanders listed in tonight's auction ahead of the 2023 season set to start in April.

Williamson struggled in IPL 2022, finishing with just 216 runs in 13 games, prompting Sunrisers - the franchise he had called home for eight years - to cut him.

Meanwhile, the in-form Tom Latham has put his name forward in hope of securing his first ever IPL deal. The Canterbury left-hander didn't feature for the Black Caps at the recent T20 World Cup, but did have a successful subcontinent tour in Bangladesh last year, where he scored 159 runs at an average of 53 across five games.

His ODI form has been superb this year - averaging 56 at a strike rate of over 100 - which may catch the eye of some teams.

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson also returns to the auction, having skipped last year's edition. Jamieson made headlines in 2021 when he became the most expensive New Zealander ever in the IPL, bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for NZ$2.86 million.

Kyle Jamieson celebrates an IPL wicket with Virat Kohli. (Source: Photosport)

All-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell are back on the auction block having previously been teammates at Rajasthan Royals, while Michael Bracewell is seeking his first IPL contract after a series of strong performances for the Black Caps this year.

Fast bowlers Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn and spinner Ish Sodhi round out the list of Kiwis in the auction.

Several others are already under contract in the IPL. Trent Boult will return to Rajasthan, Finn Allen to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner to Chennai Super Kings and Glenn Phillips to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The auction begins at 10pm today (NZT).

New Zealand players listed for 2023 IPL auction

Reserve price in lakh (estimate in NZ$)

Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham: 200 ($384,000)

Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry: 100 ($192,000)

Ish Sodhi: 75 ($144,000)

Scott Kuggeleijn: 50 ($96,000)