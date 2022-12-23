Police release images of two men after Wellington home invasion

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises these men. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are appealing for information after two incidents in Wellington's Mount Cook this week.

On Tuesday, a woman disturbed an unknown man attempting to climb through her window around 12.30am, police said. He fled and she was unharmed.

Two nights later, about 6.40am on Thursday, the woman was awoken by an unknown man and assaulted. He fled and couldn't be found by a police dog.

The description of the suspect was similar in both cases and police believe the same man may be responsible for the two incidents.

"He is of a large, solid build, with a large head, broad shoulders, large nostrils and dark skin," Detective Sergeant Grant Carroll said.

"The man was wearing a large 'chunky' hoodie – dark grey or blue in colour – and a dark grey beanie.

"He has spoken in a soft, yet deep, voice."

Police want to identify two men who were caught on security footage nearby around the time of the second incident.

"We want to locate the offender as soon as possible and the two men in the images may be able to assist us with that," Carroll said, adding that the offending was a "serious concern".

He also called for anyone with security camera or dashcam footage that may assist to come forward.

"These events have been incredibly disturbing for the victim.

"Every person deserves to feel safe in their home and we are committed to finding those responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to call 105.