NEMA deletes accidental tsunami warning

3:21pm
|
1News
Waves file image.

Waves file image. (Source: istock.com)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has apologised after sending out a false tsunami warning this afternoon.

Residents of Castlepoint and the Wairarapa got an unwelcome pre-Christmas message aimed at them around 1:25pm, warning of a tsunami "following the magnitude EventMagnitude earthquake near Castlepoint".

NEMA deleted the message after three minutes from Twitter and said in a statement across social media that it was "issued in error".

"This was part of a training exercise in which a live environment was mistakenly used. We apologise for any alarm this may have caused," the agency said.

Reactions to the apology online were mixed, but largely understanding.

"That’s okay! This is why we run tests!" one Facebook user replied.

"Nice one… we now know where our shoes and socks are and will resume wrapping Christmas gifts" said another person on Twitter.

New Zealand

SHARE

Latest

Popular

31 mins ago

Princess of Wales dedicates carol service to Queen Elizabeth

Princess of Wales dedicates carol service to Queen Elizabeth

35 mins ago

More charges over violent A-League pitch invasion

More charges over violent A-League pitch invasion

50 mins ago

Year in review: Māori take big strides in music and movies

4:48

Year in review: Māori take big strides in music and movies

3:21pm

NEMA deletes accidental tsunami warning

NEMA deletes accidental tsunami warning

3:18pm

King Charles leaves 'prank-style' Christmas gifts for staff

King Charles leaves 'prank-style' Christmas gifts for staff

3:11pm

Slow progress after unlawful police photography findings

Slow progress after unlawful police photography findings
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Slow progress after unlawful police photography findings

What Christmas Day weather has in store for the country

Warning NZ's reliance on trade with China unhealthy

Police release images of two men after Wellington home invasion