Gore Council pleads guilty to lesser charge in boy's drowning

The Gore District Council has entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge laid by WorkSafe over the drowning of a child in an oxidation pond in January 2019.

Lachlan Jones was three years old when he drowned in an oxidation pond.

WorkSafe then laid a charge against the council under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

"The Council pleaded not guilty to the charge and a defended hearing was due to proceed early next year," WorkSafe said in a statement today.

"The charge has now been amended by WorkSafe – the allegation that a serious risk of death arose from the council’s alleged breach has been removed."

After this amendment, the council entered a guilty plea to the reduced charge of failing to perform a duty.

"As always, our thoughts continue to remain with Lachlan’s whanau. His death was a tragedy," Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry said.

The matter remains before the court.