Gore Council pleads guilty to lesser charge in boy's drowning

12:08pm
|
1News
A file image of a judge in a courtroom.

A file image of a judge in a courtroom. (Source: 1News)

The Gore District Council has entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge laid by WorkSafe over the drowning of a child in an oxidation pond in January 2019.

Lachlan Jones was three years old when he drowned in an oxidation pond.

WorkSafe then laid a charge against the council under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

"The Council pleaded not guilty to the charge and a defended hearing was due to proceed early next year," WorkSafe said in a statement today.

"The charge has now been amended by WorkSafe – the allegation that a serious risk of death arose from the council’s alleged breach has been removed."

After this amendment, the council entered a guilty plea to the reduced charge of failing to perform a duty.

"As always, our thoughts continue to remain with Lachlan’s whanau. His death was a tragedy," Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry said.

The matter remains before the court.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWest CoastAccidents

SHARE

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Police release images of two men after Wellington home invasion

Police release images of two men after Wellington home invasion

19 mins ago

2022 in review: First Matariki celebrations bring joy

4:49

2022 in review: First Matariki celebrations bring joy

29 mins ago

MDMA with added psychoactives expected to circulate over summer

MDMA with added psychoactives expected to circulate over summer

32 mins ago

Kremlin: Zelensky's US visit clarifies Ukraine wants war

Kremlin: Zelensky's US visit clarifies Ukraine wants war

48 mins ago

Progress to make Ōpōtiki a bilingual town stalls

Progress to make Ōpōtiki a bilingual town stalls

12:41pm

Crown overstepped authority to govern Northern Māori in 1800s

Crown overstepped authority to govern Northern Māori in 1800s
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Police release images of two men after Wellington home invasion

Court delays: 1 in 5 offenders released on time-served sentences

Scene of Auckland church shooting turned from pain to joy

Man with knife arrested after Whanganui Hospital forced into lockdown