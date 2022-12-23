Alleged shoplifter arrested over 'recent offending' in Taupō

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

An alleged shoplifter has been arrested following "recent offending" at a number of Taupō retailers in the past month.

The man was charged after a search was carried out by police at a home in Taupō today.

Several stolen items were recovered during the search.

It comes after police received multiple reports regarding a suspicious vehicle yesterday.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow on two burglary charges, four shoplifting charges and one charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Inquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely.

"Police would like to thank members of the public for this information, which subsequently led to the man’s arrest," police said.