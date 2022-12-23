Gang members among 4 charged in police crackdown in Auckland

Sawn-off shotgun and other items seized in Weymouth, left, and methamphetamine seized in Sandringham, right. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Three people with gang ties have been arrested and drugs and multiple weapons have been seized as police continue to crack down on gang-related crime in Auckland.

Detective Inspector Aaron Procter says there will be a continued focus on "proactive enforcement action" throughout the summer period through Operation Cobalt, a police initiative to crack down on gang-related crime.

“It’s important we keep those creating harm within the community on notice – it might not be Santa coming through your front door,” he said.

He said a search yesterday morning saw police recover several bags of methamphetamine meant for supply from a property on Kiwitea St, in Sandringham.

A 31-year-old man associated with the Commancheros and a 32-year-old woman were jointly charged with possession and were due to appear in court today.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old Mongrel Mob member was arrested after a search was carried out at a property in Warkworth earlier this month.

Proctor said police found a firearm and "a range of methamphetamine precursors" during the search.

The man has since been charged with a "raft of offences", including unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of an explosive and charges relating to the manufacture of methamphetamine.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the North Shore District Court on January 23, 2023.

In addition, a Tribesmen gang member was arrested following a search at an address in Weymouth.

Proctor says a "number of illegal items" were found at the property, including a sawn-off shotgun, a homemade taser and ammunition.

The 36-year-old remains before the Manukau District Court on a number of charges, including participating in a criminal group, four counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, and receiving stolen property.