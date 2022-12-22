NASA telescopes capture black hole destroying a star

The stream of gas stretching to the right is what remains of a star that was pulled apart by the black hole.

The stream of gas stretching to the right is what remains of a star that was pulled apart by the black hole. (Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA telescopes have captured a black hole destroying a "wandering star".

It's hoped the observation will help scientists understand complex black hole feeding behaviours.

"Located about 250 million light-years from Earth in the centre of another galaxy, it was the fifth-closest example of a black hole destroying a star ever observed," NASA said.

"Once the star had been thoroughly ruptured by the black hole’s gravity, astronomers saw a dramatic rise in high-energy X-ray light around the black hole.

"This indicated that as the stellar material was pulled toward its doom, it formed an extremely hot structure above the black hole called a corona."

NASA said it takes weeks or months for the process to be completed.

The space agency released an artist's rendition of what its telescopes saw.

