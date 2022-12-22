Mongrel Mob member has $37,000 of drug money forfeited

Cannabis (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A Waikato Mongrel Mob member has had $37,180 of cash from selling cannabis forfeited.

The Hamilton High Court granted the forfeiture on December 7 under the 2009 Criminal Proceeds Act.

The forfeiture came as a part of Operation Typhoon, which targeted gang activity in Waikato from July to September 2020.

“This is part of ongoing work by the Asset Recovery Unit to hold to account anyone who wishes to profit from crime and cause harm and distress to our communities through the sale of drugs or the theft of property,” Detective Senior Sergeant Keith Kay said.