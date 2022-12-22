Mongrel Mob member has $37,000 of drug money forfeited

19 mins ago
|
1News
Cannabis (file picture).

Cannabis (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A Waikato Mongrel Mob member has had $37,180 of cash from selling cannabis forfeited.

The Hamilton High Court granted the forfeiture on December 7 under the 2009 Criminal Proceeds Act.

The forfeiture came as a part of Operation Typhoon, which targeted gang activity in Waikato from July to September 2020.

“This is part of ongoing work by the Asset Recovery Unit to hold to account anyone who wishes to profit from crime and cause harm and distress to our communities through the sale of drugs or the theft of property,” Detective Senior Sergeant Keith Kay said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Russian military announces plan to expand, create new units

Russian military announces plan to expand, create new units

19 mins ago

Mongrel Mob member has $37,000 of drug money forfeited

Mongrel Mob member has $37,000 of drug money forfeited

48 mins ago

Woman hurls computer screen at worker during violent airport outburst

Woman hurls computer screen at worker during violent airport outburst

10:21am

Money, money, money: ABBA spat goes to Disputes Tribunal

Money, money, money: ABBA spat goes to Disputes Tribunal

10:10am

Aussie spinach contaminant that caused hallucinations identified

Aussie spinach contaminant that caused hallucinations identified

9:56am

Major cuts to new Dunedin Hospital design as budget blows out

2:24

Major cuts to new Dunedin Hospital design as budget blows out
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

6 youths among 9 arrested in connection with robberies in Hamilton

Crown Law appeal decision over treatment of 501 deportees

Children under 13 among 9 apprehended over Gisborne vehicle break-ins

High emotion as West Auckland murder accused appears in court