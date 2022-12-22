Man with knife arrested after Whanganui Hospital forced into lockdown

Whanganui Accident & Medical (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

A man armed with a knife has been taken into custody after Whanganui Hospital was forced into a temporary lockdown around 1.30pm.

It comes after police were alerted to a person "behaving suspiciously" at Whanganui Hospital.

The hospital went into a temporary lockdown as a precaution while armed police responded to the scene at Heads Road Hospital Campus, Te Whatu Ora Whanganui acting interim director Andrew McKinnon told 1News in a statement.

"A short time later police removed a man with a knife without incident and the hospital lockdown was lifted.

"We take the safety of our staff and community extremely seriously. It was great to see a safe outcome from today’s incident."

The 54-year-old is due to appear in Whanganui District Court next Tuesday for possession of a knife in a public place.