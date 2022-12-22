Highlanders' preseason goes rural: 'Lot harder than playing footy'

A crash course in farming has been on the agenda for the Highlanders this week, with the team embracing life in the deep south.

Activities have included hunting, fishing, wood chopping and clay bird shooting at Te Anau's Burwood station.

But their main assignment has been sheep crutching – an easy job for All Black Ethan de Groot, who has had previous experience on the tools.

"I've done a bit of crutching through school," said de Groot.

"A lot of boys aren't from the regions so it's good to get them out here and see what it's all about."

The idea to take the Highlanders rural was dreamt up by coach Clarke Dermody as an opportunity to reconnect with the Southland community post-Covid and push his men like never before – and many were taken outside their comfort zones.

"I'm a little nervous," said lock Fabian Holland.

He may be 204cm in size but this is far from what Amsterdam's Holland is used to.

"I was a city boy in the Netherlands but I've never done this before."

New attack coach Richard Whiffin is fresh from the UK and he too has never experienced anything like this.

"I'll be honest, it's totally out of my comfort zone," said Whiffin.

"Last night going pig hunting, I've ever done that in my life and running through a forest trying to make sure I don't fall over trying to chase the dogs."

Management was also roped into activities.

Assistant coach Riki Flutey grew up in the Wairarapa so he knows a thing or two about crutching sheep.

"All the shearers will tell you that it's a lot harder than playing footy."

While the team have been put through their paces this week, there has been one noticeable omission – the man behind the operation, Dermody.

"Derms would love to be here," said forwards coach Tom Donnelly.

"This is a part of the country he would love to be in, but times we're in," joked Donnelly.

"He's got Covid for seven days, stay at home for seven days. Unlucky."

But the big question remains for Highlanders fans, is this the new skillset needed to ensure success this season?

"The closer a team, the more they trust each other, the more they trust each other on the field in pressure situations," said Donnelly.

"You can look to the person either side of ya and say, 'Yup, we can do this together.'"