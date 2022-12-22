Delays on Auckland's Northwestern motorway after 'serious' crash

City-bound traffic builds on Auckland's SH16 after a crash.

City-bound traffic builds on Auckland's SH16 after a crash. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

Motorists are warned to expect delays on Auckland's Northwestern motorway after a "serious" crash this morning.

Police said the crash occurred just before 8am in city-bound lanes, prior to the St Lukes Road off-ramp.

"A vehicle has collided with a barrier in the incident, with one of the occupants sustaining serious injuries," police said.

The person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital and two lanes were closed earlier near the crash.

"Motorists should expect delays to their travels this morning and Police advise, where possible, they take an alternative route.

"Police thank motorists in advance for their cooperation."

