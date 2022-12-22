Alleged Mongrel Mob ally arrested in Northland, faces 16 charges

5:20pm
|
1News
Mongrel Mob (file photo).

Mongrel Mob (file photo). (Source: 1News)

A man with "strong links" to the Mongrel Mob was arrested in Kerikeri and had four vehicles impounded.

Northland police say the 38-year-old man faces 15 charges of driving while disqualified, as well as a charge related to the use of a document.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Holden Commodore, a Mitsubishi station wagon and a late model Ford Ranger Utility were impounded in relation to the offences.

The man is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on January 11.

Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry says the arrest was part of Operation Cobalt, police's zero-tolerance approach to tackling gang activity.

"We are committed to making our communities safer from the influence and harm caused by gangs through their criminal activities and anti-social behaviour of our roads and the Operation Cobalt team are focused those behaviours," he says.

Verry says police welcome any information on organised crime and gang activity, and advise concerned community members to dial 105 or contact Crime Stoppers.

New Zealand

