Former All Black in England frame as new coach seeks attacking spark

Nick Evans has been attack coach at Harlequins since the start of the year. (Source: Getty)

Former All Black Nick Evans has been linked with England, days after Steve Borthwick was confirmed as head coach.

Borthwick, a former England lock, replaced Eddie Jones after the Australian, England’s most successful head coach in terms of results, paid the price for an underwhelming November.

Borthwick, who has promised to improve England’s set piece and bring back “joy” to the team, has recruited Kevin Sinfield as his defence coach and is likely to retain forwards coach Richard Cockerill.

The future of current backs coach Martin Gleeson is uncertain, however, with Borthwick said by the British press to be keen on bringing in a new attacking edge six weeks before the 2023 Six Nations kicks off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Respected Guardian rugby writer Rob Kitson has suggested Evans, currently the attack coach at Harlequins, should be in the frame.

Former first-five Evans, 42, played 16 Tests for the All Blacks between 2004 and 2007 before moving overseas where he carved out a hugely successful playing career at London club Harlequins.

“Not only does Evans have a good working relationship with Marcus Smith, Alex Dombrandt and others at Quins but he also has top-level Test experience, has been living in England for almost 15 years and is employed across the road from Twickenham,” Kitson wrote.

Former England midfielder Jeremy Guscott agreed in a column in the Rugby Paper that Evans should be in the mix.

"When he left New Zealand to join Harlequins, he soon proved that he was not only an outstanding fly-half but a very good footballer with decent pace,” Guscott wrote.

"As Quins attack coach he has also had a strong impact, helping them to win a Premiership title and producing a style of play which has been good on the eye."

England first-five Marcus Smith takes on the Springboks defence at Twickenham last month. (Source: Getty)

ADVERTISEMENT

Guscott went on to write that the world game has been hindered recently by the trend towards defence-oriented matches, saying there was a lack of creativity at the top level.

Former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith, recently retired after leading the Black Ferns to World Cup glory, was the “glaring exception”, wrote Guscott.

“It’s my belief that the art of the attack in the 15-man game has to be rediscovered.

“It is almost as if attack has been downgraded rather than elevated, and many of the coaches are too scared to speak out.

“England need attack coaches, who can educate and enthuse players to attack.

"I'd love the rugby media to be talking about attacking gurus rather than anything else. I hope the emphasis in the game shifts towards attack in the New Year, and that England are leading the way."

Jones' sacking from England came days after Kiwi Wayne Pivac was axed as head coach of Wales, with another New Zealander, Warren Gatland, his predecessor, returning to replace him.