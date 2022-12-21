Elon Musk breaks silence after Twitter CEO poll

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Source: Associated Press)

Elon Musk says he will step down as CEO of Twitter once he finds someone "foolish" enough to take the job.

It comes after a poll started by Musk was weighted against him remaining as CEO of the giant social media platform.

In total, 57% voted they would like him to step down with 43% wanting him to stay on.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," he said in a post this afternoon.

Similar polls run by Musk have seen him take immediate action on the results such as reinstating banned accounts.

Since buying Twitter, Musk has presided over a dizzying series of changes that have unnerved advertisers and turned off users.

He's laid off half of the workforce, axed contract content moderators and disbanded a council of trust and safety advisers.

He has dropped enforcement of Covid-19 misinformation rules and called for criminal charges against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert.

Many Twitter users have railed against his changes, some opting to go to rival platforms.

