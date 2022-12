Concern for missing Hamilton man

Mohammed. (Source: Supplied)

Police are asking for information about the whereabouts of a missing Hamilton man Mohammed.

Mohammed was last seen at 9am yesterday in Flagstaff, police said.

He was wearing a blue or black hooded sweatshirt and blue trainers. He also often wears a black hat.

Police and Mohammed's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105.