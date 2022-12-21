Auckland man calls on Countdown to fetch trolleys left in stream

A West Auckland resident is calling on Countdown to collect their abandoned trolleys after they began piling up in his local stream.

Ethan Smith has been fishing out trolleys which end up in the creek after being dumped over the bridge, but it's tough work.

He said while Pak'nSave and The Warehouse have trolleys missing after being dropped off by shoppers, the vast majority are from Countdown.

Smith says many of the trolleys end up in his front yard.

While he used to return them, he now wants the supermarket giant to step in.

"Their response to me, on some occasions, 'Oh, we've got contractors that go and pick them up' and I go, 'Well, every time that I've rung, they haven't come and picked them up'," he told 1News.

"I've got them stockpiling here. I don't want them sitting in my yard. It makes it difficult to mow the lawns when I've got to move this many."

In a statement, Countdown told 1News it has offered to collect the trolleys and has dedicated contractors do regular sweeps of surrounding streets.

Auckland Council says abandoned trolleys can lead to flooding in waterways and that supermarkets are required to retrieve them.

The council suggested a deposit system as a solution.

