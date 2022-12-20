X-ray reveals charging cord in Turkish teen's stomach

Charging cord found in Turkish teen. (Source: Facebook: @prof.dr.yasardogan)

A Turkish teen has undergone surgery to remove a charging cord from his stomach.

A hair tie was also found inside the 15-year-old as he was rushed to Firat University Hospital after complaining of nausea last week.

Paediatric gastroenterologist Yasar Dogan removed the device and hair tie through an endoscopy.

"Our new collection. God bless my team," the doctor posted on his Facebook page alongside pictures of the procedure and removed items.

"We obviously had a hard time removing the cable, as one end of the cable had passed into the small intestine," Dogan said.

"﻿After the procedure was successfully concluded, the patient was sent home in good health."

The removed charging cord. (Source: Facebook: @prof.dr.yasardogan)

It's not clear how the teenager came to consume the items.