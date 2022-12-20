$100m to restore badly damaged main road to Kaitaia

1:06pm
|
1News

The future of the main state highway to Kaitaia has been decided, with Waka Kotahi announcing funding to restore Mangamuka Gorge.

It comes after heavy rain in August left the gorge pockmarked with deep fissures and large slips.

Today, Waka Kotahi announced $100 million worth of funding to restore SH1 Mangamuka Gorge to its "original condition".

A timeframe to reopening and final costs of work needed has yet to be finalised.

"This work is already underway and is being accelerated. We are also working through procurement, further investigations, and resourcing materials so we can start work as quickly as possible once the detailed design process has been completed," Waka Kotahi's Norman Collier said.

Read More

"Waka Kotahi has already engaged with key contractors who are in the process of mobilising the resources needed to complete repairs."

Part of the restoration work will look at future-proofing the road against extreme weather events.

"With unstable ground conditions in the Maungataniwha Ranges along with ongoing impacts of climate change, the Mangamuka Gorge will be challenged with resilience issues for many years to come," Collier said.

"We are thinking strategically about our next steps and will investigate how we can ensure the Far North roading network can stand the test of time, and the level of funding required to achieve this."

