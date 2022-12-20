Police could be 'anywhere, anytime' on NZ roads over summer

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police today announced patrols will be spotted "anywhere, anytime" on New Zealand roads over the summer.

It comes as there have been 359 road deaths in the country this year according to official numbers. Deaths were just over 300 per annum for the last two years, likely affected by reduced trips due to Covid lockdowns.

"Expect to see Police patrols anytime, anywhere," Assistant Commissioner Bruce O'Brien said.

"We will be out on roads in significant numbers, often in locations you least expect us to be.

"So please take your time and drive to the conditions."

O'Brien listed the main factors leading to road deaths in New Zealand.

"Speed, alcohol, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury.

"Please be patient, everyone is trying to get to loved ones safely. We’d rather you arrive alive than not at all."