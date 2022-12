Footage shows blaze at Fulton Hogan in Auckland's Silverdale

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a Fulton Hogan facility in Auckland's Silverdale.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a call around 10:30am.

It said there are 13 trucks at the scene.

The fire has not spread to surrounding properties.

An eyewitness told 1News they also spotted a hazardous material vehicle at the scene.

Footage provided shows firefighters spraying water on a fire high up on a piece of equipment at the site.