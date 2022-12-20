Fatboy Slim adds Waiheke and Sky Tower shows to NZ tour

Fatboy Slim.

Fatboy Slim. (Source: Supplied)

DJ and producer Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook, has announced two additional shows for his New Zealand tour in the new year.

Already performing nationwide in January and February and headlining Auckland's new Gardens Music Festival at Victoria Park, the artist has added limited capacity events Waiheke Island’s Stonyridge Winery and Auckland's Sky Tower.

Tickets will be made available to these "intimate shows" from Wednesday, December 21 at 12pm.

Tickets to Stonyridge start at $175 and tickets to the Sky Tower show are priced at $325 plus a booking fee.

All shows are 18+.

Fatboy Slim NZ Tour:

Friday 27 January - QE2 Park, Christchurch

Saturday 28 January - Tremain Field, Napier

Sunday 29 January - Gardens Music Festival, Victoria Park, Auckland

Tuesday 31 January - Stonyridge Winery, Waiheke Island [new date]

Wednesday 1 February - Sky Tower, Auckland [new date]

Friday 3 February - Anderson Park, Wellington [sold out]

Saturday 4 February - Gibbston Valley, Queenstown

Sunday 5 February - Taupo Amphitheatre, Taupo

