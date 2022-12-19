Top ice hockey player named as man who died at Muriwai Beach

Ice Black Dale Harrop was named as the man who died at Muriwai Beach on Saturday. (Source: NZIHL)

The New Zealand ice hockey community is mourning the loss of long-time Ice Black Dale Harrop, who police named today as the man who died after getting into difficulty in the water at Auckland's Muriwai Beach on Saturday.

Harrop, 33, was an active member of the Ice Blacks and had been representing New Zealand since 2007, featuring at 10 World Championships.

The New Zealand Ice Hockey League paid tribute to Harrop this afternoon, saying his "infectious smile and gregarious personality followed him everywhere he went".

NZICL said Harrop began his ice hockey career for the Canterbury Red Devils in 2006 before shifting north to Auckland and representing the West Auckland Admirals.

"He brought his leadership, warm-hearted jokes and sense of community with him. A formidable force on and off the ice for the West Auckland Admirals, Dale will be sorely, whole-heartedly missed by his fellow teammates - both from Auckland and anyone around New Zealand who has been lucky enough to play with this charismatic athlete.

"Dale, you will be remembered on our ice. The example you set will be followed. Your memory will live on through our sport. Rest in peace, forever our team mate."

A Givealittle page has been set up to help support Harrop's family bring his body back to Christchurch.