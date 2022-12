One person critical after car and motorbike crash in Auckland

One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Auckland’s Pakuranga Road this morning.

Police say the crash occurred near the Panmure Bridge in Pakuranga at 6.37am.

One person was taken to hospital and is now in critical condition.

Diversions are in place, and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.