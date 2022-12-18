One hospitalised after firearms incident in Invercargill

1:18pm
|
1News
A file image of a police officer with a rifle at a crime scene.

A file image of a police officer with a rifle at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police are making inquiries after a firearms incident in Invercargill last night.

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad were called to the incident on Earn Street around 7.20pm.

A person presented at hospital with injuries soon after and is expected to be discharged today.

Police are still determining the circumstances of the incident, and at this stage no arrests have been made.

Sergeant Mark McCloy says police are appealing for anyone who saw a white Toyota Camry 2006 in the area at the time of the incident.

He thanks Invercargill residents for their cooperation and notes that events like this can be "alarming and unsettling for those living in the vicinity".

"Police want to reassure the community we take incidents like these very seriously and will work to hold offenders to account," he says.

McCloy encourages anyone with information on the incident to dial 105 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeSouthland

