Holiday forecast: What does the weather hold for Christmas Day?

An unseasonably wet December has many worried about what's in store for Christmas Day.

The rain battered Santa’s Parade in Christchurch today, forcing the cancellation of the event.

And unstable weather is dampening holiday plans across the country, with the rain bringing muggy conditions, particularly in the north.

“We've had weather systems sitting out in the Tasman bringing in this persistent northerly wind flow, which has also been part of the humidity, but it has also brought in that potential for rain, and it's really been slow-moving,” explained MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

A snowman made out of sand at the beach. (Source: istock.com)

That's likely to hang around this week, but the big question is, what does the weather look like for Christmas lunch?

“The majority of the main centres will have a good opportunity to have that Christmas outdoors, maybe even at the beach,” said Ferris.

Central parts of the country look like they’ll be having the best on Christmas Day, at least when it comes to the weather.

“We do expect some sort of afternoon heat showers to happen, but those will be more inland so if you're about the coast around central parts of the country, that's the pick of my bunch,” he said.