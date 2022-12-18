Countdown payments, online services back online after outage

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

The network issues that caused Countdown's online shopping and payment services to go down have been identified and resolved, the supermarket says.

Shoppers had issues with payWave and Eftpos services while trying to buy groceries, leading to long queues at some stores and some having to go home without their shopping.

A spokesperson said this afternoon they were "experiencing a network issue that is impacting a number of systems across Countdown including our online shopping website, app, Customer Care, Onecard and Eftpos".

However, the cause of the issue has now been addressed and Countdown says all systems are being returned to normal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There may be a few delays as we do this, and we appreciate our customers" understanding while this happens," the spokesperson said.