High humidity and rain to continue over weekend

12:02pm
|

Radio New Zealand

Warm temperatures and high humidity continue to linger over much of the country, with rain and humidity expected to continue over the coming days.

MetService's forecast shows most the main centres are expected to have a high of 20C or above today, but bouts of showers are also expected for much of the country.

Thunderstorms are possible in the evening today for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū, and Gisborne to Wairarapa.

Things are looking like they are heating up during the night too, with Auckland only dropping to 19.3C last night, Wellington to 17.3C and Christchurch to 15C.

Although, some reprieve from the humidity could be on the way over the weekend and going into next week.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the warm air was coming from over the subtropics.

"This sub-tropical air makes for the persistence of warmer temperatures at night, lots of moisture for clouds and wet weather along with what is called 'convective weather'," McInnes said.

"What is convective weather? Think big, bubbling clouds, showers that are suddenly heavy, and of course, thunderstorms. The latter could play a big role in the next few days, with risks of lightning and thunder for much of the country."

"Whether you get periods of rain or just a few showers, everywhere is set to see some rainfall.

"Eventually, temperatures do take a dip towards more typical December figures as the weekend rounds out."

Over the next few days, temperatures in Southland and Otago were expected to soar.

As of today, weather models indicate a high pressure near or around Aotearoa New Zealand over Christmas weekend next week, with a chance of rain affecting some regions.

MetService said it would be able to give a more detailed update closer to the day.

NIWA said a low coming over from New South Wales could make its landfall near Auckland in nearly a week.

