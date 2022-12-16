Grieving Rotorua woman given deserved boost this Christmas

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is an incredible Rotorua woman who deserves a lift this Christmas.

Leia Jones and her family have been dealt some tough cards in recent times. Just seven weeks ago, her 16-year-old son passed away following a two-year battle with cancer.

It's not the only tragedy Leia and her family have had to deal with. Her husband died in 2010, leaving her with four children to raise on her own.

Her friends describe her as amazing, resilient and strong. Leia re-educated herself and took on two other kids.

Those close to her know how much pain and suffering she has gone through, and nominated Leia for Good as Gold because she deserved something good to happen.

Leia broke down in tears when she was surprised with the $15,000 award by Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry.

"I'm fortunate that I've got a really awesome family that's taken really good care of me and made sure me and the kids were good," Leia told Hilary.

To hear more about Leia's story and see the moment Hilary Barry surprised her with the award, watch the video above.