Grieving Rotorua woman given deserved boost this Christmas

9:30pm
|
Seven Sharp

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is an incredible Rotorua woman who deserves a lift this Christmas.

Leia Jones and her family have been dealt some tough cards in recent times. Just seven weeks ago, her 16-year-old son passed away following a two-year battle with cancer.

It's not the only tragedy Leia and her family have had to deal with. Her husband died in 2010, leaving her with four children to raise on her own.

Her friends describe her as amazing, resilient and strong. Leia re-educated herself and took on two other kids.

You can nominate someone deserving for ASB Good as Gold through this link.

Those close to her know how much pain and suffering she has gone through, and nominated Leia for Good as Gold because she deserved something good to happen.

Leia broke down in tears when she was surprised with the $15,000 award by Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry.

"I'm fortunate that I've got a really awesome family that's taken really good care of me and made sure me and the kids were good," Leia told Hilary.

To hear more about Leia's story and see the moment Hilary Barry surprised her with the award, watch the video above.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10:17pm

4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue

4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue

10:05pm

10 dead, including 5 children, in France apartment fire

10 dead, including 5 children, in France apartment fire

10:05pm

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

9:50pm

New Zealand paying premium for big-ticket projects

New Zealand paying premium for big-ticket projects

9:39pm

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Rotorua mayor compared to Xi Jinping, Mugabe by councillor

Air NZ flights cancelled by fog on one of busiest travel days

Concern for missing Whakatāne man known as Lofty

GP considers leaving over Immigration NZ nightmare