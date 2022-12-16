Consumer NZ reveals its best Christmas mince pies

Consumer NZ have taste-tested a range of Kiwi Christmas mince pies, rating them on taste and price.

The Pams brand came out on top, with its traditional Christmas tarts and fruit mince tarts taking the top two spots.

Consumer NZ's head of content Caitlin Cherry said the tarts were delicious but also decorated nicely with a star on top.

"Pams Fruit Mince Tarts were praised for having a good balance of sweet and spice.

"At just over 70 cents a pie, these are a great option for people looking for a satisfying festive bite without the hefty price tag," Cherry said.

She said the taste-testers' least favourite was the Pam's gluten free traditional fruit mince tarts.

The gluten free option was also a bit pricey, costing just under 90 cents per pie.

Also not very popular was a mince pie disguised as a shortbread biscuit which came second to last.

Jon Jon's Gluten Free Christmas Fruit Mince Bites left the taste-testers divided. While most didn't like the taste, one person complimented the taste and texture of the pastry.

"What our test has shown, yet again, is spending big bucks doesn't necessarily mean you get top quality. The budget brands we tasted would be a welcome addition to Consumer's Christmas table," Cherry said.

The top seven rated Christmas mince pies:

