QLD siege victim was due to celebrate 26th wedding anniversary

Siege victim Alan Dare

Siege victim Alan Dare (Source: Supplied)

Alan Dare's widow Kerry has spoken of her loss, describing her husband as a beautiful man who loved his children and grandchildren.

Dare rushed to a nearby property in Wieambilla, Queensland, to check his neighbour was safe after hearing multiple gunshots and seeing black smoke in the area.

Instead, he, along with Queensland police officers - Constable Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold - were killed in a murderous attack by Nathaniel and Gareth Train, and Gareth's wife Stacey.

Kerry was due to celebrate her 26th wedding anniversary on Wednesday but instead she was coming to terms with a life without Alan.

"I haven't thought about it yet...I've got to be brave," she told A Current Affair through tears.

She said her husband was going to make sure his neighbour was safe.

Instead, Alan was shot and left for dead.

"If he laid there, he wouldn't have been scared," she said.

The siege at a rural property ended with six people dead, including officers Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow.

The siege at a rural property ended with six people dead, including officers Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow. (Source: 1News)

"He would have been just looking at the sky and he would have probably been enjoying the view."

His stepson Corey Richards said Alan was a huge influence since coming into his life when he was four or five.

"Without him, I wouldn't be me," he told 7 News.

Corey said Alan was a "giving" man who would help anyone in need.

