Govt announces sanctions on Iran for role in Ukraine war

The Government announced new sanctions on Iran today for its supply of weapons to Russia in support of its war with Ukraine.

Wreckage of an Iranian drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The sanctions are targeted at three Iranian service figures - Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders Saeed Aghajani and Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and Armed Forces General Staff chair Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

The new restrictions will also apply to Shahed Aviation Industries, an Iranian drone manufacturer.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says today's announcement makes Iran the third country to be sanctioned under the Russia Sanctions Act, after Russia and Belarus.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The sanctions represent Aotearoa New Zealand's clear condemnation of Iranian involvement in the supply of drones to Russia for use in its unjustified and illegal invasion of Ukraine," she says.

Mahuta says the three Iranian individuals and one entity are "subject to asset freezes, travel bans, and restrictions on commercial activity with anyone in New Zealand".

She says that Russia has used Iranian drones to target Ukraine's power grid, leaving Ukrainians struggling with electricity, heating and water shortages during a harsh winter.

The sanctions follow separate measures taken in response to human rights violations in Iran, including travel bans announced earlier this week for the Iranian Government's violent response to protests.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine," Mahuta says. "We continue to call for restraint by Iranian authorities in responding to the demonstrations, and for greater protection of women's rights and freedom of expression. We condemn the violent suppression of human rights protests in Iran."