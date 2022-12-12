Auckland woman on blood thinners dies after GPs miss tests

An Auckland woman on blood thinning medication died of a brain bleed after her GP clinic failed to monitor how her blood clotted for more than a year, a coroner has found.

A doctor prescribing pharmacy to patient. (Source: Getty)

Ōtāhuhu resident Neomai Moa Akauola,​ 83, died on September 23, 2021, at Auckland City Hospital.

At the time, the retiree was on blood thinning medication Warfarin, which helps keep blood flowing smoothly around the body by reducing clotting proteins.

The coroner's medical advisor notes in the report patients on Warfarin should be undergoing an international normalised ratio (INR) test every month. This test measures how long it takes for blood to clot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akauola had been on the medication since 2016 due to her long-standing health conditions.

However, she continued to be prescribed Warfarin by three health professionals at her GP practice Langimalie Clinic. Coroner Alison Mills wrote in the report this was despite the fact Akauola had not had her INR tested since April 2020, when it was reported to be slightly elevated.

Elevated INR values can increase the risk of life-threatening bleeds.

Akauola's health started deteriorating in August 2021. On September 10, she was admitted to hospital after experiencing back pain, nausea and vomiting. Once there, doctors found she had numerous irreversible brain bleeds.

She died 13 days later, with her daughter in the room.

"Until her admission to hospital, she had been independent, self-caring and active for her age," Coroner Mills said.

She said Langimalie Clinic confirmed Akauola was first put on Warfarin for stroke prevention.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When Warfarin was initially commenced both Mrs Akauola and her daughter were provided with education about the risks of Warfarin when not monitored closely."

The clinic's records showed Akauola's INR levels had generally been monitored on a monthly basis until April 2020.

"The clinic advised that there was then a 'serious breakdown in the communication' between the clinic staff and the patient and her caregivers which resulted in Mrs Akauola continuing to take Warfarin without her INR being monitored. No explanation for this 'breakdown in communication' was provided," Coroner Mills' report said.

Coroner Mills' advisor said INR tests should be checked every time a prescription for Warfarin is issued. However, it was found this didn't happen on multiple occasions.

"This clearly fell below accepted practice and was likely to have contributed to Mrs Akauola death," the medical advisor said.

Langimalie Clinic told Coroner Mills they were developing a "management strategy to ensure from their side that this would never happen again in the future".

The clinic had created an INR patient register to highlight when patients were overdue for tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coroner Mills did not make further recommendations to the clinic after the changes were made. However, she urged other GPs to review how they managed patients on Warfarin.

Akauola, who moved to New Zealand from Tonga about 20 years ago, was described as well-loved and respected by her family and church community.