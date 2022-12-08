Waimate water still not safe enough to drink - Greenpeace

Greenpeace is saying that water in the Waimate district is still not safe enough to drink, despite the lifting of the “do not consume” notice regarding high nitrate levels.

The comments come after months of testing and observation after it was discovered that the drinking water in Waimate showed nitrate levels above the legal limit.

Residents were told not to consume the water as the high levels of nitrate could cause serious health issues like bowel cancer. Home water supplies were turned off after the nitrate levels exceeded 11.3mg/l, the maximum acceptable value under national drinking water standards.

That order has now been lifted after testing showed nitrate levels are now at an acceptable level.

Greenpeace’s Steve Able told Breakfast that while the water is below the acceptable level, it is still too unsafe to drink.

“What was most concerning for me was the head of the council saying the water is safe to drink,” Able said.

“It is just under the technical limit, 11.3 mg, but still exceedingly high, and it’s above the limit associated with health risks such as cholera, rectal cancer and pre-term birth risks.”

He said that pregnant and women of childbearing age were particularly at risk and called on the local council to inform the public about the side effects of nitrate-contaminated water.

“One of the questions I pressed to the head of the council was, why do you not inform women of childbearing age that they should not be drinking this water based on the advice of the New Zealand College of Midwives.”

Able wants to see the amount of acceptable nitrate in the water lowered to be in line with emerging evidence, which says it is too high.

The Waimate Council say they made their decision based on advice from scientists.

“Our position has been effectively legislated to certain levels for nitrate content within the water,” said Waimate Council asset group manager Dan Mitchell.

“We know that back in July, the Prime Minister's chief science advisor reviewed a whole sweet of papers that have been produced over a number of years and their position on this, back in July to inform the new drinking water standards, was that limit should remain.”

The Waimate District Council has proposed a denitrification plant, set to be commissioned mid-2023, which freshwater ecologist Mike Joy describes as "an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff".

Able said that the council will continue to monitor the nitrate levels and will leave the water tanks in place so people can continue to use the water as well as prepare for the chance nitrate levels will accede acceptable levels again.