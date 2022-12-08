64% of NZ's rainbow community have thought about suicide - survey

Sixty-four percent of participants in a recent rainbow community survey said they thought about ending their life in the last 12 months.

A further 16% said they feel unsafe in their educational institutions while 12% said they have moved towns or cities to feel safer.

Today, the results will be delivered to Parliament where deputy prime minister Grant Robertson is set to accept it.

The survey will be presented by lead author of the survey John Fenaughty where he'll share a summary of the report’s key findings and some recommendations.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Fenaughty said the statistics are "incredibly distressing".

He said there were also some "neat statistics" that surfaced, including 97% of the young people in secondary schools saying they have come out to someone at school about their identity.

"Eight out of ten of them say they are really proud of their identity in spite of the challenges that they're facing and this talks to the enormous resiliency that rainbow young people demonstrate."

He said despite the positives that came out of the survey, New Zealand is still seeing a significant proportion of young people who say they aren't experiencing safety in the key domains of their lives.

"With that situation, it's not surprising that many young people are experiencing severe mental health challenges."

Rainbow flag. (Source: istock.com)

Fenaughty said rainbow communities continually face significant issues around visibility which is one of the main reasons he wanted to do the survey.

"Often identities aren't recognised and some of the larger scale surveys that have happened and I've been a part of them, with mainstream surveys we can't go into the detail we need to to find out about what's happening specifically for rainbow young people."

Also speaking to Breakfast this morning, Green MP and LGBTQ+ advocate Elizabeth Kerekere said there is still a part of New Zealand society that says it's not okay to have diverse genders and different sexualities.

"We know that young people have led setting up support groups across the country to look after each other but it's time for us of different generations and the rest of society to actually be in solidarity with them by providing support.

"From those of us in Parliament we need to take that information, their voices, their stories, and making sure it gets included in the work that we do here whether that's legislation or feeding into strategies and policies."

She said Parliament could respond to the report by having a dedicated rainbow strategy and a cross-party agency to assess and implement the recommendations.

"And of course we have advocated for a rainbow ministry to deal with and consider these issues in government and across society."