Neesham celebrates wedding with cheeky social media post

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham has celebrated his wedding over the weekend in classic fashion with a fun joke on social media.

Jimmy Neesham and Alex MacLeod-Smith tie the knot. (Source: Jimmy Neesham / Instagram)

The Black Caps jokester married long-time partner and former Magic netballer Alex MacLeod-Smith over the weekend and shared a snippet of the ceremony on Instagram.

Neesham posted an image of himself kissing his bride with a picturesque backdrop only to caption the picture, "ran a couple of errands at the weekend".

He wasn't lying though.

There won't be a lengthy honeymoon awaiting the newlywed couple with Neesham also announcing he will play in the upcoming Big Bash League in Australia on a deal with the Hobart Hurricanes.

The deal comes after Neesham turned down a New Zealand Cricket contract in September, saying at the time while it was a difficult decision, he wanted to honour his commitments to teams he has already been dealing with.

One of those franchises is now the Hurricanes.

Jimmy Neesham leaves the field. (Source: Photosport)

“I'm really excited to be involved with the Big Bash for the first time this year,” Neesham said as his Hobart deal was announced.

“I've heard great things about the Hurricanes set up, and the list this year looks incredibly strong, so to be able to play even a small part in what I hope will be a successful tournament for the franchise is a really great opportunity for me.

“A lot of people say Tasmania is a bit like a mini New Zealand, so I'm looking forward to getting over there, meeting the guys, and playing the role that is asked of me for the team.”

Neesham will have plenty of Kiwi company in the competition with fellow non-contracted Black Caps Martin Guptill, Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme also signed to clubs.