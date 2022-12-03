Britney Spears 'marries herself' in bizarre Instagram post

Britney Spears posed in a wedding veil and declare she has married herself in a bizarre Instagram post.

The 40-year-old pop superstar - who wed her partner Sam Asghari in June - posed in a bridal-style white gown with a lace veil on her head in a series of pictures posted on social media on Friday afternoon, joking in the caption that she had tied the knot for a second time this year.

She wrote "Yeah … I married myself. I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT???"

However, she went on to clarify she is still married to Sam, adding "Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too!!!"

Britney's latest update came shortly after she sparked an online mystery by hitting out at an unnamed celebrity, calling them a "piece of s***" in a candid Instagram message.

The 'Toxic' singer - who has become estranged from her family since a conservatorship that was governed by them was terminated in 2021 - took to Instagram on Monday to "finally" express her feelings.

Alongside an image of a mystery woman wearing dark glasses, she wrote on Instagram "SUP BIRDS !!! Come on b****, clap back at me for two minutes … My own party !!! Smartest one … VERY GOOD !!! You’re such a classy famous person you piece of s*** … I finally said it !!! Shade!!! I’m only human … what can I say F***YOU !!! [sic]"

Britney did not name the person she was referring to in the post.