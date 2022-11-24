Preparations for Auckland's Santa Parade in full swing

This Sunday, the country's largest Christmas parade is back in action, marking the 89th edition of the event.

The Farmers Santa Parade, which travels down Auckland's Queen Street, hasn't hit the pavement since 2019 due to Covid disruptions.

While kids' eyes will be focused on Santa, there have been some real life elves behind the scenes trying to make the Christmas magic come true.

Maralyn Meyrick has been making parade costumes for 23 years. She works in the parade's warehouse which stores over 1000 costumes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My kids put themselves into the parade years and years ago, so I would go along and take them for fittings and I thought it was so great.

"Years later there was an ad in the paper and they were looking for someone to do costuming and I thought that's my job," she said.

For a real life elf Meyrick, the parade is the perfect blend of dressing up, extravagant costumes, and Christmas cheer.

"The kids put on their costume and they get a little bit into their character. Then on parade day with the costume and the makeup, they turn in to completely different kids."

"It's like putting on a mask so it's a bit anonymous, so they can be as crazy and free as they want to be."

Maralyn and the other elves in the huge costume cupboard are grateful to have the event back following lockdown restrictions.

"We want this parade we want it to happen, we just want to all feel good and feel normal again."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It kicks off Christmas."

The Farmer's Santa Parade starts at 1pm on Sunday.