Auckland Museum to host world first dino exhibit

For the first time in 60 million years, male and female T-Rex will be on display next to each other.

Auckland Museum scored the world first by securing Barbara the T-Rex fossil to join Peter, who has been exhibited at the museum since April.

Peter broke visitor records for the museum that was struggling to recover after Covid lock downs, bringing in thousands of visitors.

Auckland Museum is excited, to say the least, at the prospect of what Barbara could bring for them.

"Barbara's fantastic... she's one of only three substantially preserved, adult, female T-Rex skeletons in the world, and we're so lucky to bring her together with Peter," Dr David Gaimster from Auckland Museum said.

"This is going to be fantastic for us, this is a unique situation."

Barbara once fully assembled will be bigger than her neighbour Peter, reaching a whopping 11.7 metres long and 3.4 metres high.

"She's a full adult... she's bigger than Peter and might have been a bit older.

"The female T-Rex's may well have been larger than the males in general, that's a possibility."

Barbara, isn't just a strong domineering woman, the scientists who discovered her have figured out that she was a mother as well, who at some point, sustained a serious injury in her foot.

"That would have really hurt her mobility and she survived long enough to mate as well because we know from looking at her bone material that she was a female, and probably about to lay eggs.

"That's interesting implications; whether she was part of a pack, whether she scavenged for carcasses, or whether the pack fed her."

Barbara is the eight most complete T-Rex skeleton in the world out of only 25 that exist. Barbara has 47% of her bones exhibited at Auckland Museum.

You can catch Barbara with her buddy Peter at Auckland Museum from December 3, or head along to watch her being constructed now.