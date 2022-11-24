Auckland Museum to host world first dino exhibit

By Tessa Parker, 1News Producer
Source: 1News

For the first time in 60 million years, male and female T-Rex will be on display next to each other.

Auckland Museum scored the world first by securing Barbara the T-Rex fossil to join Peter, who has been exhibited at the museum since April.

Peter broke visitor records for the museum that was struggling to recover after Covid lock downs, bringing in thousands of visitors.

Auckland Museum is excited, to say the least, at the prospect of what Barbara could bring for them.

"Barbara's fantastic... she's one of only three substantially preserved, adult, female T-Rex skeletons in the world, and we're so lucky to bring her together with Peter," Dr David Gaimster from Auckland Museum said.

"This is going to be fantastic for us, this is a unique situation."

Barbara once fully assembled will be bigger than her neighbour Peter, reaching a whopping 11.7 metres long and 3.4 metres high.

"She's a full adult... she's bigger than Peter and might have been a bit older.

"The female T-Rex's may well have been larger than the males in general, that's a possibility."

Barbara, isn't just a strong domineering woman, the scientists who discovered her have figured out that she was a mother as well, who at some point, sustained a serious injury in her foot.

"That would have really hurt her mobility and she survived long enough to mate as well because we know from looking at her bone material that she was a female, and probably about to lay eggs.

"That's interesting implications; whether she was part of a pack, whether she scavenged for carcasses, or whether the pack fed her."

Barbara is the eight most complete T-Rex skeleton in the world out of only 25 that exist. Barbara has 47% of her bones exhibited at Auckland Museum.

You can catch Barbara with her buddy Peter at Auckland Museum from December 3, or head along to watch her being constructed now.

New ZealandScienceAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Man fatally stabbed while working at Auckland dairy

2

Lotto Powerball jackpots to whopping $23 million

3

Tourist frustrated after theft of $15k of camera gear from bus

4

Shock, sadness in community at fatal Auckland dairy stabbing

5

Person in critical condition after car drives up Auckland ramp

6

Police speak about fatal stabbing at Auckland dairy

Latest Stories

Guptill a chance of playing BBL after NZC contract release

Police speak about fatal stabbing at Auckland dairy

Auckland Museum to host world first dino exhibit

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Job becoming harder to do amid crisis - Auckland GP

Related Stories

Auckland dairy stabbing victim was recently married

Police speak about fatal stabbing at Auckland dairy

Man's desperate efforts to save Auckland hit and run victim

Shock, sadness in community at fatal Auckland dairy stabbing