Saudi shock: Argentina stunned in historic World Cup upset

Two goals in the space of five minutes have seen Saudi Arabia stun Argentina and the footballing world in one of the FIFA World Cup's greatest ever upsets.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, second left, reacts with Argentina's Alejandro Gomez at the end of the World Cup Group C match against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, second left, reacts with Argentina's Alejandro Gomez at the end of the World Cup Group C match against Saudi Arabia. (Source: Associated Press)

Argentina, one of the hot favourites to win the tournament, were expected to wipe the floor with their Arabic opponents. The opening minutes stayed true to the script, with Lionel Messi nearly opening the scoring within 90 seconds, before converting a spot kick minutes later when Leandro Paredes was dragged down inside the box.

The Argentines were all over the Saudis, and a second Messi goal was ruled offside in the 22nd minute, as was a classy finish from Lautaro Martinez six minutes later. At this point, Argentina's win probability rose to 99.7%.

They should have had a three, if not four or five goal lead at the half, yet the scoreline remained 1-0.

That's where the game, and the World Cup, changed.

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance against Saudi Arabia. (Source: Associated Press)

Saudi Arabia came out of the break with a new lease of life, and equalised in the 48th minute when Saleh Al-Shehri capitalised on a mix-up between Argentina centre backs Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero to cut a ball across keeper Emiliano Martinez and into the bottom right corner.

Suddenly, the Saudis could smell blood and began to press a stunned Argentina side that hadn't conceded a goal in its last five games.

Then, the moment of the World Cup so far.

A stumbling Argentina struggle to clear the ball after a Saudi shot is headed to the edge of the box. Seizing the moment, Saudi winger Salem Al-Dawsari snaps up the ball on the left edge, spins past one defender, cuts past another and whips the ball past a flailing Martinez into the top right corner to give Saudi Arabia the most unlikely lead and send the stadium into hysterics.

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Argentina.

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Argentina. (Source: Associated Press)

Almost more impressive was how Saudi Arabia - the world's 51st ranked footballing nation - doggedly held out for the remaining 45 minutes to clinch one of the FIFA World Cup's greatest upset wins.

When the final whistle blew, the stadium erupted, Saudi players and coaching staff on the sidelines stormed the field to embrace their ecstatic compatriots, while Argentina, and Messi, wandered around the centre circle humiliated and almost bemused by the result.

The loss snapped a 35-game unbeaten run dating all the way back to 2019, while it was the first time since 1958 Argentina had lost a World Cup match after scoring the first goal.

Saudi Arabia players celebrate after their win over Argentina.

Saudi Arabia players celebrate after their win over Argentina. (Source: Associated Press)

The result leaves Argentina on the brink. Games against Mexico and Poland remain, with the two-time champions likely needing to win both in order to guarantee a spot in the Round of 16.

Messi, now 35, is likely playing his last World Cup. A group stage exit is not how the legendary footballer will want to go out. All eyes with be focused on the little magician as he tries to rally the troops and drag Argentina to the next round.

