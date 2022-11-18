Eight years on, Fiji villagers reflect on weather-enforced move

Source: 1News

Sarah Naidrua spent most of her life in Vunidogoloa.

Everywhere she looks it unlocks memories of family, decades of living.

She’s wrenched away from the land, leaving the graves of her parents behind.

"It’s not easy to leave the old village and come to the new village, because they are buried there."

Eight years ago, the entire village relocated several kilometres away. 1News visited in 2017, hearing stories of high tides that would sweep through the village.

Read More

Some lay awake at night, scared they were going to be washed away.

Chief Simione Botu says the people of his village are now settled, comforted with the culture and traditions they brought with them.

Practically, they have the internet and are closer to a road with easy access to the market and doctor. It also makes it easier for youngsters to get to school.

However, it’s now a trek to traditional fishing grounds that were once at their doorstep.

Fiji is a big campaigner for climate change compensation, with dozens of villages earmarked for relocation.

Vunidogoloa village leaders say the key to a successful move was unity – everyone working together.

It wasn’t easy, but it was the only option.

"It’s sad for me to leave this old village. But we can’t help it. Because the changing of the weather," Naidrua said.

WorldPacific IslandsClimate Change

Popular Stories

1

Fresh search for Akaroa millionaire, 23 years after disappearance

2

Black Ferns to receive $25k bonus for Rugby World Cup win

3

'Massive character' - Foster on Perenara's return from the cold

4

Chris Hemsworth forced to face 'own mortality' with health news

5

Baggage handlers charged after meth found at Auckland Airport

6

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, engaged to singer Firerose, 34

Latest Stories

Ardern, world leaders, condemn missile launch by North Korea

North Korea test-fires missile with range to strike entire US

Webb Space Telescope spots early galaxies hidden from Hubble

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Convicted killer 'very likely' recalled to prison if parole behaviour known

Related Stories

Protests in Bangkok ahead of APEC summit attended by Ardern

Pigeon lost to science for 140 years rediscovered in PNG

Uh oh: More than half of diseases are made worse by climate change