Eight years on, Fiji villagers reflect on weather-enforced move

Sarah Naidrua spent most of her life in Vunidogoloa.

Everywhere she looks it unlocks memories of family, decades of living.

She’s wrenched away from the land, leaving the graves of her parents behind.

"It’s not easy to leave the old village and come to the new village, because they are buried there."

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight years ago, the entire village relocated several kilometres away. 1News visited in 2017, hearing stories of high tides that would sweep through the village.

Read More Extreme weather deeply affecting Fijian communities

Some lay awake at night, scared they were going to be washed away.

Chief Simione Botu says the people of his village are now settled, comforted with the culture and traditions they brought with them.

Practically, they have the internet and are closer to a road with easy access to the market and doctor. It also makes it easier for youngsters to get to school.

However, it’s now a trek to traditional fishing grounds that were once at their doorstep.

Fiji is a big campaigner for climate change compensation, with dozens of villages earmarked for relocation.

Vunidogoloa village leaders say the key to a successful move was unity – everyone working together.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t easy, but it was the only option.

"It’s sad for me to leave this old village. But we can’t help it. Because the changing of the weather," Naidrua said.