Cruise company to bring back masks for passengers

Carnival Cruise Line has brought back mandatory mask wearing for all passengers on board its Australian cruises.

A Carnival Cruise Line ship docked in Sydney Harbour (file image).

The cruise company's updated Covid-19 policy on its Australian website says masks will now be required "out of an abundance of caution" amid rising case numbers.

Its previous mask mandate had been scrapped back in February.

Passengers will need to wear masks in indoor spaces, in "large congregate events" outside if physical distancing is not possible, when embarking and disembarking, on buses and water shuttles, and indoors during shore excursions.

Carnival offers several cruise packages to New Zealand from Sydney and Brisbane.

Some cruise liners have reported Covid-19 outbreaks onboard since ships were allowed to tour New Zealand again after border restrictions were lifted.

The Majestic Princess, operated by Princess Cruises, docked in Sydney with around 800 cases onboard last week. Princess Cruises, along with Carnival Cruise Line, are both owned by the Carnival Corporation.

Last month, more than 130 cases were reported aboard the Ovation of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean.

