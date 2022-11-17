William, Prince of Wales, panned for England football visit

Prince William has vowed to "support both" England and Wales in the upcoming World Cup.

Prince William meets the England football team, including captain Harry Kane (Source: Getty)

The 40-year-old royal has faced criticism for visiting the England squad in his role as the country's FA president before they jetted off to Qatar for the tournament earlier this week because of his position as Prince of Wales, but he insisted he's able to cheer on both sides, even though they will meet in the group stages on 29 November.

Speaking during a visit to Cardiff on Wednesday, William said: “I support both. I support England more in the football, but Wales in the rugby.

“When I was growing up, Wales didn’t get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Getting to the World Cup is a big deal and I’ll be supporting Wales through the process.”

William admitted during a visit to the Senedd he was trying not to upset any sports fans with his "affiliations".

He told Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd: "I've got to be able to play carefully with my affiliations because I worry otherwise if I suddenly drop England to support Wales then that doesn't look right for the sport either. So I can't do that."

The prince had visited the England camp earlier this week, where he told the squad: "We're all rooting for you".

He added: "Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it, and I’m sure you’ll go far.”

Welsh actor Michael Sheen was among those who criticised the royal following the release of a video of him handing out shirts to the England players.

He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable - but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here? #PrinceofWales https://t.co/Hoanq9snXt — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) November 15, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

The Good Omens star posted on Twitter: “He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as President of the FA his role makes visit understandable.

“But surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at the same time is entirely inappropriate?

“Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?”