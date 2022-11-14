Twilight star Taylor Lautner’s new wife Taylor takes his surname

Source: Bang Showbiz

Taylor Lautner has got married.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome (now also Taylor Lautner). (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Twilight actor tied the knot with 24-year-old Taylor Dome in front of around 100 guests at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, on Friday evening (local time), exactly a year after they got engaged after three years of dating.

The couple exchanged vows at the winery shortly before sunset, with photos obtained by MailOnline showing the blonde beauty wore a flowing white wedding dress with lace overlay and long train, with her blonde hair loose and topped by a veil.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old groom looked smart in a black tuxedo and bow tie, matched by his groomsmen, and the five bridesmaids wore different styles of dresses in the same olive green hue.

The Abduction star previously confirmed Taylor, who is a nurse, was going to take his surname after their marriage, despite the potential confusion.

He said: "[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it's gonna be extra complicated.

"We're literally going to be the same person."

Despite this, the actor couldn't wait to tie the knot and Lautner admits that he's a "very lucky" man.

Speaking earlier this year, he said: "I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her. She's a fantastic woman and I'm very lucky that she chose me."

The loved-up couple began dating in 2018 and they announced their engagement to the world via social media in 2021.

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

